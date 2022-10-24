HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Listing four cities in the Rio Grande Valley, a new report ranks the region as No. 1 in flu activity this past week in the United States.

Harlingen, Weslaco, Brownsville and McAllen are ranked as the number one markets with the highest flu activity, according to GCI Health.

Walgreens has launched its Walgreens Flu Index for the 2022-2023 season to help communities track flu activity and serve as a reminder to continue to take preventative measures such as getting the flu shot.

The flu index is updated every Tuesday and is available through an online, interactive map.

As the U.S. sees waning immunity to the flu in communities following years of COVID-19 mitigation measures and milder flu seasons, the Rio Grande Valley ranks at number one for flu activity this season.

This comes after a 3-year-old died earlier this month of respiratory symptoms after testing positive for the flu in Hidalgo County, authorities say.