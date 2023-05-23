AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Legislation to expand access to medical cannabis for Texans with chronic pain will die if a Texas Senate committee does not pass it by Wednesday.

HB 1805 by Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, passed the Texas House 127-19 on April 12. It has been awaiting action in the Texas Senate Committee on Water, Agriculture, and Rural Affairs since May 3. Wednesday is the last day the Senate can pass bills.

The legislation would allow Texans living with chronic pain or other debilitating medical conditions to get a prescription for low-THC medical cannabis products like edibles and oils. Current law limits eligible patients to those with epilepsy, cancer, autism, multiple sclerosis, and other incurable neurodegenerative diseases.

The bill would also raise the amount of THC allowed per dose to 10 milligrams. Current law limits THC dosage to 1% by weight.

The Senate committee does not have a hearing scheduled before the deadline as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.