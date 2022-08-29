EDINGURG, Texas (Border Report) — Two more cases of monkeypox were confirmed Monday in Hidalgo County, bringing the total to five cases, health officials said.

A travel-related case was confirmed over the weekend, and another case on Monday morning, Hidalgo County health officials said.

They are not identifying the patients but said both have been asked to go into isolation to limit the spread of the virus along the South Texas border.

Health officials in Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast, had reported the first case of monkeypox on Aug. 16, and have since reported no additional cases.

That week in Laredo, Texas, reported it the first case of monkeypox and that the patient was also isolated.