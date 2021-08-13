Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Tye Police Chief Jay Strong says his department has already apprehended between 150 and 200 undocumented immigrants, numbers they typically see in a year, and it’s only August.

More alarming than the immigrants they catch are the ones who get stuck in the community, often getting left at a truck stop off of Imnterstate 20 with no resources, jobs, or idea of what to do.

“If they [the smugglers] stop at our truck stop and they dump out their ‘cargo’ or tell them to stretch their legs, they will turn around and leave to go pick up another set of people,” Chief Strong explains.

Tye is home to the largest truck stop in the 5-county area, so they are dealing with the immigration influx more often than other departments.

Watch the full interview above to get an in-depth explanation of how TPD is combating the growing immigration issue on I-20.