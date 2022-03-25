LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Fort Hood soldiers were sentenced to federal prison after conspiring to transport migrants.

Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, pleaded guilty on Dec. 2. Ivory Palmer, 21, also pleaded guilty on Jan. 10. The three men are active soldiers with the U.S. Army, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

The investigation began on June 13, 2021 when authorities caught Emmanuel Oppongagyare and Ralph Gregory Saint-Joie smuggling migrants in the trunk of a vehicle in Hebbronville. The two men were wearing U.S. Army uniforms.

Oppongagyare admitted to authorities that Gore recruited to pick up migrants from McAllen and drive them to San Antonio, the release stated.

The investigation later confirmed that Oppongagyare, Saint-Joie, Williams and Palmer were each involved in the smuggling conspiracy as drivers who would transport the migrants in exchange for money.

It was also confirmed that Gore was actively recruiting others to pick up migrants in the conspiracy. He has been discharged from the Army.

Gore received a sentence of two and a half years in prison, and Williams received a sentence of two years in prison.

Palmer’s sentence is still pending.