Fort Bliss soldier’s death under investigation

Andra Litton

FORT BLISS, Texas — The circumstances surrounding the death of a 19-year-old Fort Bliss soldier found unresponsive in her barracks on New Year’s Eve is now under investigation.

Pfc. Asia M. Graham, 19, from Cherryville, North Carolina, was found unresponsive on December 31 and was later pronounced dead by the Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services personnel.

Graham was a Human Resources specialist who’d just arrived at Fort Bliss in December after joining the Army in July 2019 and completing her Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Fort Bliss was her first assigned duty station.

“The Iron Eagle team is deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and teammate. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to her friends and loved ones,” said Col. Geoffrey Whittenberg, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade commander.

Graham’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon.

While the circumstances surrounding Pfc. Graham’s death is under investigation; Fort Bliss continues to search for Pfc. Richard Halliday, last seen on Post July 23. His disappearance was initially classified as AWOL but has since been reclassified as ‘missing.’

