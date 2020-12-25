Former Edinburg High football player who attacked referee, delivers statement

News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-Former Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School delivered a statement on Thursday night after he slammed referee Fred Gracia to the ground in a move that drew sharp criticism across the nation.

In a video, shared by Duron’s attorney, the teenager apologizes to Gracia. “I am extremely sorry for my actions towards you, and I hope one day you can accept my apologies” he said.

In the video, Duron goes on apologizing to his former teammates, parents, coaches and the Edinburg school district.

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) decided to remove the entire Edinburg high school football team from playoffs after Duron alone tackled the referee, a move that a lot people in the community disagreed with.

On Dec. 14, the State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) issued penalties and punishments to not only Duron, but Edinburg Head Football Coach J.J. Leija and the entire Edinburg High School athletics program.

Duron was charged with class A assault the day after the incident and posted $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
80°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
80°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
80°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
80°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
80°

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.