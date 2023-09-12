BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after attempting to export over a dozen firearms and 500 rounds of ammunition, authorities allege.

Ashley Michelle Quezada was arrested on charges of exporting or attempting to export from the U.S., federal records show.

On Sept. 4, Quezada arrived at the Gateway Port of Entry driving a 1995 black Dodge Ram. She told authorities the purpose of the trip was to visit family, a criminal complaint stated.

Additionally, she said that her personal vehicle was not working and she had to borrow the black Dodge Ram from her brother.

The complaint states Quezada became nervous when a K-9 officer began screening the vehicle.

Officers checked a speaker box behind the seat and noticed her getting “very anxious,” the document states. They checked the luggage on the passenger side floorboard and found a high-capacity AR drum magazine hidden between clothes.

During a secondary inspection, officers found 19 firearms and 28 magazines inside the speaker box. A black sock on the passenger side door contained 553 rounds of ammo, the complaint stated.

Quezada was interviewed by Homeland Security Investigations special agents, to whom she said she was asked to cross the Ram into Mexico as a favor for one of her husband’s friends, according to the document.

“Quezada’s husband was paid $150 by a male subject which they met at the Ross parking lot in downtown Brownsville,” the complaint stated. “Quezada was given possession of the vehicle and crossed into Mexico.”

When she returned to the U.S., she said she inspected the luggage on the passenger side and felt the drum magazine hidden with the clothing.

In total, 14 handguns, four AR-style rifles and one shotgun were recovered.

Quezada is scheduled for a detention hearing on Monday afternoon. She remains held without bond.