Estados Unidos exigirá a todos los viajeros del Reino Unido que reciban una prueba de coronavirus negativa

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Christmas Day, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths; the deaths did not occur on the same day, but over a period of more than two months.

All 21 patients had underlying health conditions. They include five men and one woman in their 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, five women in their 70s, one man and two women in their 80s and three men in their 90s.