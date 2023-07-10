Residents in Laredo, Texas, have had to boil water since Thursday due to low pressure in the water system. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Residents in the South Texas city of Laredo on Monday had to boil their water for another day, and officials don’t know when the water will be safe to drink.

The city’s Utilities Department on Thursday issued a boil water order due to a line break that caused low distribution pressure. Low pressure last year caused half the city to go without water for two weeks.

On Monday, the city tweeted that they have found “debris in the water and are being cautious in lifting the Boil Water Notice.” This includes cloudy water.

The city says they are waiting on water testing results and approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality before telling residents that the water is safe to drink.

(City of Laredo Graphic)

In February 2022, over 125,000 residents — half of the city’s population — had to boil water before using it for two weeks after cracks were found in a 36-inch wide main water line. At the time, crews were “patching” the cracks, former Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz told Border Report.

He said the cost to replace inner-city lines and aging tanks exceeded $500 million.