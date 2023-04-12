SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The San Diego Foundation is offering $750,000 in grants to support projects that will help protect the coastline from Oceanside, California to Ensenada, Mexico.

According to the foundation, ideas should “demonstrate effective binational collaboration and contribute to coastal preservation or resilience in two or more of the following areas: climate relevance, economic prosperity, knowledge sharing, organizational resilience and/or research.”

Grants will range between $25,000 to $50,000 per year for each partner organization.

Total funding must not exceed $100,000.

“The Binational Resilience Initiative increases the capacity of the Cali-Baja coastal region to survive and thrive in the face of shocks and stresses driven by climate change, and other natural, economic and social pressures,” said Christiana DeBenedict, SDF director of Environment Initiatives. “Our complex region calls for unique projects and collaborations to build binational climate resilience that benefits our communities on both sides of the border.”

The foundation has provided the following guidelines and categories for submittals.

Leverage the climate work of project partners to develop binational resources, knowledge and tools to advance coastal resilience.

Support new and existing cross-border collaborative projects and programs that allow communities on both sides of the border to connect, adapt, innovate and thrive together.

Support stakeholders working on improving, restoring and conserving shared ecosystems.

Support organizational capacity that advances binational coastal resilience.

The deadline to submit a grant application is 5 p.m. PDT, May 5.