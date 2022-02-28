McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez tells Border Report he hasn’t lost a race yet, and doesn’t plan on starting Tuesday when he’ll seek the Democratic nomination for the open seat for Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

Gonzalez, who currently represents Texas’ 15th Congressional District and is running for his fourth term in Congress, is switching to a neighboring district that has traditionally been held by a lawmaker from the Gulf Coast and Brownsville, even though he lives in McAllen, about 60 miles from the coast.

The other candidates vying for the Democratic nomination on Tuesday include Dr. Laura Cisneros, who has a medical practice in Brownsville; Beatriz Reynoso, a U.S. Air Force veteran who graduated from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley; Osbert Rodriguez Haro III, who went to school in Guadalajara, Mexico; William Thompson, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps; and Diego Zavala, a high school teacher from Brownsville.

During the 2021 Texas Legislature, redistricting in South Texas carved out an area several blocks wide surrounding Gonzalez’s upscale neighborhood and moved it into Texas’ 34th Congressional District from the 15th District, which he has represented since 2016.

He has the endorsement of current District 34 U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela Jr., who is retiring at the end of this term. But there are six others also running for the nomination in this Democratic stronghold.

“Well, I haven’t lost one yet. And we did run a conventional campaign this go around. But, we are asking for everyone’s prayers in this seven-way race,” Gonzalez told Border Report on Tuesday.

Gonzalez serves on the Financial Services Committee and has made it a personal platform to help deported veterans who are sent south of the border but have served the United States.

Danny Diaz, director of LUPE Votes, says Gonzalez “abandoned” District 15 and wanted to switch districts after Republican nominee Monica De La Cruz came within 6,500 votes of beating him in the 2020 general election.

Diaz says under U.S. law, Gonzalez could have run in this district, if he really wanted to.

“He had already defeated Monica De La Cruz last time. He could have stayed and fight and joined with us and other groups that are committed to defending our community from racist politicians,” Diaz said Monday.

LUPE Votes is not endorsing a candidate in the 34th District race, Diaz said, adding that they believe Gonzalez will win the nomination on Tuesday.

“We feel that he’s a heavy favorite in that race,” Diaz said. “At the end of the day, regardless of our comment of his ‘abandoning District 15,’ we do want the congressman to succeed and perform well when he goes back to Congress and work with us on Medicare for all and other issues affecting South Texans.”

The Republicans seeking this party’s nomination to run for District 34 are Juana Cantu-Cabrera, Mayra Flores, Gregory Kunkle Jr., and Frank McCaffrey.

If no candidate receives a majority, or at least 50% + 1 of the votes, then there will be a runoff election.