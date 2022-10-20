BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Representative Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, is criticizing his opponent for not agreeing to debate him.

On Wednesday morning, Gonzalez held a news conference at the Brownsville Events Center where a possible debate was going to take place.

Gonzalez said he and U.S. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, both agreed to a debate sponsored by AARP.

The Flores campaign said due to the late notice there was a conflict with her schedule.

Gonzalez criticized Flores for declining to take part in the debate, saying the event was an opportunity to be transparent and speak directly to voters.

“My opponent didn’t show up today because she cannot defend her radical, right-wing Trump votes that she’s taken in the United States Congress,” Gonzalez said.

Both are on the November 8 ballot vying to represent Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

On Thursday, ValleyCentral sits down with Rep. Gonzalez for an exclusive one-on-one to talk about his stance on the key issues.

Rep. Flores was also invited for a one-on-one interview but declined.