RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The race for the Republican nominee of Texas’ 15th Congressional District is wrapping up.

Monica De La Cruz is projected to win the Republican Primary election on Tuesday night by taking over 56 percent of the votes with 13,484 votes in the nine-person race. 83 percent of the precincts have been counted for this race. The closest challenger was Mauro Garza with 16 percent of the vote.

De La Cruz received the Republican nomination for this position in 2020 when she ran against Congressman Vicente Gonzalez. She subsequently lost that election to Gonzalez by 6,000 votes.

Former President Donald Trump pitched his support to De La Cruz during early voting.

De La Cruz will face off against the winner of the Democratic nomination for this position. At the time of publication, Ruben Ramirez held the top spot with 29 percent of the vote. If this result holds, he will face the second-highest vote receiver in the six-person race.