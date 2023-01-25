SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCental) — La Union del Pueblo Entero, or LUPE, is now accepting applications from high school juniors and seniors for the “¡Al Colegio, Si Se Puede!” program.

LUPE officials said the program will cover important topics students will need in order to have a successful journey to college.

The program is specifically designed for high school juniors and senior students who are low-income, first-generation, or undocumented.

“Individualized advising, as well as more information about resources that they might not receive in through college advice through their school advisement,” said Carla Ocadiz, Education Equity Specialist with LUPE. “We know that a high school counselor sometimes takes on too much. They may not get to every student, especially undocumented students. We provide the right resources for them to have a smooth transition to college.”

Applications are now open for this program. The application portal will close in February.