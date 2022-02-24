AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The race to win the Democratic nomination for Texas attorney general likely will not be settled on March 1.

A Your Local Election Headquarters/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll taken this week shows former ACLU lawyer Rochelle Garza leading the Democratic field with 30% support. Former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski is running second in the poll with 22% support. Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt pulled 16% in the poll.

Mike Fields and “T-bone” Raynor round out the field with 5% support each. Nearly a quarter of Democrats in the poll said they were undecided.

Garza, Jaworski and Merritt have all spoken of the importance of voting rights and health care in their campaigns. The poll found those issues to be the top two for Democratic primary voters. Voting rights led as the top issue with 25% followed by health care at 22%.

But when the poll mixed in both Republican and Democratic voters, immigration topped the list, with 26% listing that as their top issue. Health care followed at 14% and inflation at 13%. Voting rights was fourth on the list of issues, slightly ahead of COVID-19 at 12%.

A majority of Texas voters, 58% in the poll, said they believe the state runs fair elections. A quarter of voters polled said they do not think elections in the state are fair.

The poll found differences between racial categories in the results. White voters polled at 68% believing Texas runs fair elections. That number dropped to 48% for Hispanic voters, and 44% for Black voters.

The Emerson College/The Hill Texas poll was conducted Feb. 21-22, 2022. The Republican primary sample consisted of very likely voters, n=522, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 4.2 percentage points. The Democratic primary sample consisted of very likely voters, n=388, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 4.9 percentage points. The general election sample consisted of somewhat likely voters in Texas, n=1,000 with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, race, and region based on 2020 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, party breakdown, ethnicity, and region carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using a cellphone sample of SMS-to-web, an online panel provided by Amazon