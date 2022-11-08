RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Associated Press has called the race for the Texas’ 34th Congressional District, projecting U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez to win.

As votes were talled Tuesday, Gonzalez fended off a heavily funded challenge from Republican U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores.

The Associated Press called the race at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. The vote is unofficial until canvased by election officials.

Republican U.S. Rep. Flores currently holds the seat and it’s the first time a Republican has represented this district in its history. Her Democratic challenger U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez wants to remain in Congress for a fourth term by switching to this district. He currently represents District 15, but moved to the District 34 race after the GOP-led Texas Legislature redrew the district and Gonzalez’s McAllen home moved out of the district.

Flores won a special election in June for a limited term that ends in 2023. Flores became the first Mexican-born woman to serve in Congress.

“For over 100 years, the Democrat Party has taken for granted the loyalty and support South Texas has given them for decades,” a note from Mayra Flores stated on her campaign site. “But they do nothing to earn our vote or our support. And meanwhile, President Biden is killing Texas jobs, weakening border security, and weakening our standing in the world. Enough is enough.

Gonzalez previously worked as a lawyer in McAllen, where he started his business the Law Offices of V. Gonzalez and Associates.