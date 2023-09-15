Rosie Cuellar, second from left is seen on Feb. 1, 2023, when she was sworn in as municipal court judge for Rio Bravo, Texas. (Courtesy Photo)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A sister of Congressman Henry Cuellar is planning to run for an open seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

Border Report confirmed on Friday that Rosie Cuellar, a municipal court judge, intends to run in the Democratic primary to represent District 80, which includes Uvalde and part of Laredo.

On Thursday, she told the Texas Tribune that her life has been about community service and public service.

“It’s something that our parents taught us,” she told the Tribune. “Go get an education, work hard, but always give back to the community.”

District 80 includes the town of Uvalde, where 19 children and two adults were killed on May 24, 2022, in the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

Crosses at the town fountain in Uvalde show the names of the students and adults killed in 2022 in the deadliest U.S. school shooting. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, a Republican, also plans to run in the primary for that party’s nomination for District 80.

At least two other candidates are running for the Democratic nomination: Carlos Lopez, chairman of the Uvalde County Democratic Party; and Cecilia Castellano, of Atascosa County, according to the Texas Tribune.

Rosie Cuellar is a former Webb County tax assessor and former Laredo municipal judge currently is serving as a municipal judge for Rio Bravo, a small town southeast of Laredo. She was sworn in Feb. 1 as the town’s first municipal court judge.

Laredo is the Cuellars’ hometown. Their brother, Martin Cuellar, is sheriff of Webb County, which includes Laredo. Henry Cuellar represents Texas’ 28th Congressional District, which includes the border counties of Webb, Zapata and Starr.

Current Uvalde state Rep. Tracy King is not seeking re-election.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at SSanchez@BorderReport.com.