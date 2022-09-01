HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Beto O’Rourke announced on Thursday that he accepted an invitation to a televised debate with Gov. Greg Abbott hosted by the Nexstar Media Group.

The news comes nearly a month after Abbott accepted an invitation to the debate.

“Beto is looking forward to these four town hall-style debates where he can continue taking questions directly from voters in English and Spanish while also holding Governor Abbott fully accountable for his indefensible record of incompetence and extremism,” said Beto for Texas spokesperson Chris Evans in a media release.

The debate is scheduled for Sept. 30 at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar TV stations throughout Texas will broadcast the debate.

Abbott’s campaign issued the following statement:

“In between television appearances in New York and fundraising in Hollywood, we are pleased Beto O’Rourke is taking the time to debate Governor Abbott in the only statewide televised debate, to be held in the Rio Grande Valley and hosted by Nexstar,” Mark Miner, communication director for Texans for Greg Abbott, said in a news release. “Beto has been debating himself on issues throughout the campaign, and we look forward to highlighting his real positions supporting open borders, defunding the police, raising property taxes, and extreme energy policies that will kill hundreds of thousands of jobs in Texas.”

In addition to the Nexstar-hosted debate, O’Rourke accepted invitations to four town-hall style debates in different areas of Texas.