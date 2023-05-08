Rainbow fentanyl pills come in bright colors and are meant to look like candy, DEA officials said. (DEA/KLAS)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As part of the national Operation Last Mile, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s El Paso Division made 235 arrests and seized drugs, firearms and more than $4 million in assets, according to a news release.

The operation targeted operatives, associates and distributors affiliated with the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartes.

The El Paso Division conducted 114 total investigations that led to 235 arrests and the seizure of

nearly 2 million fentanyl pills, 87 pounds of fentanyl powder, 974 pounds of methamphetamine,

278 firearms, and more than $4 million in assets, according to a news release sent out by the agency.

The fentanyl powder and pill seizures equate to over 3 million deadly doses of fentanyl removed from communities across New Mexico and 17 counties of West Texas, according to the release. A total of 71 cases involved social media platforms and 51 cases involved encrypted communication platforms, according to the news release.

“These statistics show how the men and women of the DEA’s El Paso Division are committed to

keeping our communities safer and healthier,” said Greg Millard, special agent in charge.

“These are the communities where we live and work, where we are raising our families. So we

will not tire until Sinaloa and Jalisco are defeated.”

Nationally, Operation Last Mile comprised 1,436 investigations conducted from May 1, 2022

through May 1, 2023, in collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement partners, and

resulted in 3,337 arrests and the seizure of nearly 44 million fentanyl pills, more than 6,500

pounds of fentanyl powder, more than 91,000 pounds of methamphetamine, 8,497 firearms, and

more than $100 million.

