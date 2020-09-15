El Paso teen charged with possession automatic weapon used by Mexican Army

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) — An El Paso teen is behind bars in Juárez for allegedly shooting an automatic rifle exclusively used by the Mexican Army into a North Juárez neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was identified as Alexis. As per Mexican law, last names of suspects are not released to the public. Authorities say he was arrested in North Juárez on Monday when police received reports of shots fired in a neighborhood.

They located a white Chrysler 300 with Texas plates leaving the area and quickly arrested the driver, who was identified as the El Paso teen.

The automatic rifle uses .300 caliber ammunition and was manufactured for exclusive use by the Mexican Army. The teen will be federally prosecuted for possession of the weapon.