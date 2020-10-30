El Paso police says department will not enforce county judge’s shutdown order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department announced Friday that it will not enforce El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s order to have non-essential businesses close for a two week period.

El Paso police cited a statement from Attorney General Ken Paxton as the reason for the move.

It reads:

In sum, County Order No. 13 is unlawful and unenforceable because it conflicts with the Executive Order GA-32. For these, reasons, we have advised El Paso County Judge Samaniego to immediately rescind or revise his order to make it consistent with GA-32 or face likely further legal action.” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

As KTSM has reported, Samaniego announced a two-week shutdown for non-essential businesses starting Oct. 30.

The order calls for the closure of non-essential services such as tattoo parlors, hair salons, nail salons, gyms, massage businesses, and in-person dining for a two-week period.

Late Thursday evening, the Texas Attorney General called the order a direct violation of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order and said the office is exploring to take legal action.

The Regional Emergency Preparedness and public health officials will hold a news conference on Friday to provide the community with an update on the COVID-19 situation in El Paso County.

The conference will take place at 2 p.m. MST at El Paso City Hall.

The meeting comes as health officials report 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in El Paso County. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths now stands at 595.