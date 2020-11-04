El Paso mayoral race likely headed to a runoff

News

by: Tatiana Favela and Erin Coulehan

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The results of the race for El Paso mayor is revealing the diversity of votership within the Borderland.

On Tuesday night, early voting results suggest former Mayor Oscar Leeser leads with more than 40 percent of the votes, followed by incumbent Dee Margo with about 25 percent of the votes and Veronica Carbajal with 21 percent of the votes.

Carbajal leads the candidates, with Carlos Gallinar coming in with about 8 percent of the votes.

Both Carbajal and Gallinar earned endorsements from Democratic heavyweights that include Sen. Bernie Sanders, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and activist Dolores Huerta. 

Leeser, endorsed by the El Paso Young Republicans, hosted a virtual viewing party this evening and told KTSM 9 News he is humbled by his lead.

KTSM spoke with Margo outside a West El Paso polling station, where he noted the many issues he’s faced while in office, most specifically the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Leeser and Margo will face off in a runoff election if Leeser does not take more than 50 percent of the vote.

