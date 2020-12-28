El Paso mayor-elect’s brother, George, dies of COVID-19

News

by: Andra Litton

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s Mayor-elect Oscar Leeser is mourning the death of his brother, George Ira Leeser, 69, to COVID-19, just weeks after his mother died from the virus.

George Leeser passed away on Christmas Eve from the virus. His mother, Rhoberta Leeser, died in November from the disease.

George was the oldest child of Rhoberta and Arthur Leeser. He came to the United States from the Mexican state of Chihuahua at the age of 16 to learn English in Los Angeles and relocated to El Paso a year later.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the incoming Mayor said, “with a heavy heart, we are sad to share with you that my brother George lost his battle with COVID on December 24th. Please keep his children and grandchildren in your prayers.”

According to an obituary posted in the El Paso Times, George was a 1969 graduate of Coronado High School and held an Accounting degree from UTEP. He worked for more than 30 years in the automobile finance industry. He was deeply rooted in El Paso’s Jewish community and taught at Temple Mout Sinai. He was also an active member of the LGBTQ community.

He is survived by his husband, Danny Chavez, and his children, Craig and Courtney. He is also survived by his siblings Rose, Bonny, Oscar, Arthur and Lailah.

Services will be held privately.

