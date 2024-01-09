EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was arrested in Miami on Monday, Jan. 8 after allegedly stalking world-renowned celebrity Shakira, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Daniel John Valtier, 56. (Miami Dade County Corrections)

Court documents state Daniel John Valtier, 56, took to social media earlier this month, stating that he was married to the celebrity and would eventually open a business with her.

Valtier also said in the social media post that he knew and had a relationship with the celebrity’s children and provided their names.

Valtier also sent packages to the celebrity’s residence which included wine bottles, chocolates and toys, according to court documents.

Court documents state Valtier made the social media posts between Dec. 30, 2023, and Jan. 2, 2024.

According to court documents, the celebrity and her security team advised Valtier to stop sending gifts and posting false information on social media regarding their marital status and other details related to the celebrity’s personal life.

On Jan. 3, a security director working for the celebrity, discovered a social media post from Valtier that showed he was traveling to Miami, Florida, to visit the celebrity’s residence.

On Monday, Jan. 8, Valtier arrived at the residence just before 1 a.m., and the same security director recognized him and called Miami Beach Police Department for assistance, according to court documents.

Valtier was subsequently arrested and charged with stalking.

According to court documents, Valtier was also charged with vehicle intent to defraud after refusing to pay the taxicab driver who drove him to the celebrity’s residence.