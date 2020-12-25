El Paso Health Department reports 21 new virus-related deaths, 264 new cases

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Christmas Day, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths; the deaths did not occur on the same day, but over a period of more than two months.

All 21 patients had underlying health conditions. They include five men and one woman in their 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, five women in their 70s, one man and two women in their 80s and three men in their 90s.

The Health Department also reported 264 new cases, as well as 30 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 42, 43, 44, 51 and 52. This is currently in CDC Week 52.

There are 34,911 active cases, 441 hospitalizations and 170 patients in the ICU. Health officials said that 59,815 individuals, or 61.8 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for El Paso, visit the City’s COVID dashboard at www.EPStrong.org.

