El Paso Health Department reports 19 new COVID-related deaths

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported 19 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,323.

Deaths under investigation are at 594.

Health officials also reported 190 new cases; active cases in the community now at 35,761.

Number of patients recovering from the virus are now at 58,048. That is a recovery rate of about 60 percent.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City’s COVID dashboard at www.EPStrong.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
79°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
79°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
79°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
79°

80°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
80°

80°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

80°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

80°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
80°

80°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
80°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
80°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

80°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.