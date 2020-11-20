El Paso County Medical Examiner seeking to immediately hire morgue attendants

Low-level inmates from El Paso County detention center load bodies wrapped in plastic into one of several refrigerated temporary morgue trailers in a parking lot of the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s office on November 16, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. The inmates, who are also known as trustees, are volunteering for the work and earn $2 per hour amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in El Paso. Texas surpassed 20,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths today, the second highest in the U.S., with active cases in El Paso now well over 30,000. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the El Paso County Commissioners Court authorized hiring several temporary morgue attendants due to the increase in COVID-19-related deaths in El Paso.

The morgue attendants are needed immediately and will work at the Medical Examiner’s Office. The County is seeking to hire enough staff to rotate assignments and shifts throughout the week and weekend.

Morgue attendants will be provided with maximum PPE, and will receive a COVID-19 test before starting. Morgue attendants are tasked with physically moving those who have died of complications related to COVID-19 infections. Applicants must be able to lift between 100 pounds to 400 lbs., with assistance.

The application process is now open and will close as soon as all the positions are full. To see a detailed job description, along with a list of requirements, and to apply, visit jobs.epcounty.com.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, inmates at the County Detention Facility have been assisting the El Paso Medical examiner with the overflow of bodies at the morgue.

