El Paso Catholic churches will open at limited capacity for Christmas Mass celebrations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Catholic churches in El Paso will be open for Christmas Eve and Christmas, though at limited capacity.

According to the Diocese of El Paso, churches in El Paso will now re-open to Phase 3 Protocol for Church Gatherings, effective Dec. 24. That means churches may resume gatherings for Sunday Mass, Mass on weekdays, baptisms, Eucharistic exposition for one to two hours, and prayer during the day, all at 25-percent capacity.

The decision comes in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Mass. If a parish schedules service from 10 p.m. to midnight on Christmas Eve, attendance at Mass will not be prohibited by the County’s curfew.

Funeral Masses, services in funeral homes and weddings remain suspended within Phase 3.

The Diocese reminded parishioners that while church gatherings are resuming, some individuals should not attend Mass or other church gatherings at this time, including those who are sick and those in the at-risk population: persons who are 65 or older, especially those with chronic lung

disease; moderate to severe asthma; chronic heart disease; severe obesity; diabetes; high blood pressure; chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis; liver disease; or weakened immune system.



Because church capacities will be so limited, parishioners are encouraged to attend Mass on a weekday, particularly during Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, so that greater capacity may be available at feast day and Sunday Masses for those who cannot attend during the week.

