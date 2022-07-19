Education

Top Education Headlines

Latest on Title 42

View All Title 42

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

View All Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

View All Sandra Sanchez

California Correspondent Latest Stories

View All Salvador Rivera

Trending Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

View All Washington, D.C.

Veteran's Resources

USDeptofVA
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
wounded-warrior
Wounded Warrior Project
VRC
Veterans Resource Centers of America
Military One Source
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
MVRC
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)

Don't Miss

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.