Drivers stuck in Van Horn under snowy conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Scores of vehicles are lined on Interstate 10 near Van Horn, Texas, and drivers have waited for hours on the road for icy conditions to get better.

Stuck on the road, drivers have waited in their cars as snow continues to pile onto their vehicles. Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation are moving quickly to clear the roads, but a spokeswoman for the state agency said driving is discouraged at the moment.

The state agency reported multiple crashes earlier and expects snowfall to continue.

TxDOT says US 67 is closed from Marfa to Presidio due to dangerous snow and ice conditions. And, there is black ice on US 90 between Marfa and Alpine.

Crews are clearing snow on I-10 near Kent on the Eastbound and Westbound lanes.

Some drivers have waited as long as five hours and are starting to witness others try to use the shoulder to move ahead. Large semi-trucks are experiencing challenges driving uphill, according to TxDOT.

“We need someone to advocate with the Texas Department of Transportation of El Paso for westbound traffic getting out of here,” said Kate Kennedy, who videoed some of the traffic. “We need details.”

A spokeswoman for TxDOT said two warming stations are being setup at the Van Horn Convention Center at 1801 West Broadway and at the Marfa High School Gym at 400 W. Columbia Street.

