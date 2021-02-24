DHS to begin processing current ‘residents’ of the Matamoros camp into the U.S.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement it would begin processing asylum seekers at the migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico, into the United States via South Texas this week.

The release used the term “residents” at the camp, and Border Report is working to better understand who that affects. KVEO and Border Report are also working to determine what this means for the migrants there under the Migrant Protection Protocols as well as the timeline for the process and will update this story when we receive that information.

In the Wednesday release, DHS said it is working with the Government of México and international humanitarian organizations to complete the process.

” The migrant camp in Matamoros has recently been hard-hit by extreme weather in northern Mexico. As President Biden continues to rebuild the nation’s border management in a way that reflects America’s values, addressing humanitarian needs in Matamoros has become a priority.”

Officials mention the registration process will be done as quickly as possible while enforcing health and safety protocols. It is mentioned those entering will be tested for COVID-19.

The statement reads that no new arrivals to the Matamoros Camp will “gain entry into the United States through this limited process.”

The government – at all levels – has been clear: Individuals should not believe smugglers or others claiming the border is now open. The Administration will enforce existing immigration laws.

DHS officials state, no individuals should approach the border through any point of entry until approved and given an appointment.

Those who believe they are enrolled in the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) may register at this link, said the release.

As a reminder, travel restrictions at the border remain in place due to the ongoing pandemic.