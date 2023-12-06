Editor’s note: This is a three-part series examining how transnational criminal organizations are sowing terror in Juarez, extending their tentacles into West Texas and Southern New Mexico, and challenging the Mexican government’s discourse that 90% of the violence is gang-on-gang and does not touch ordinary citizens.

The images are graphic, but that is what the residents of working-class “colonias” say they and their children are exposed to every day south of the border.

North of the border, the docket in U.S. District Court in West Texas and Southern New Mexico reveals hundreds of cases involving migrant smuggling, migrant kidnapping and extortion, arrests in connection to stash houses, drug couriers and weapons smugglers, and almost daily seizures of narcotics as U.S. ports of entry.