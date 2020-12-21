CVS will vaccinate those in Texas long-term care facilities starting Dec. 28

News

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, was given the first COVID-19 vaccination in a Ct. nursing home Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in West Hartford, Conn. Administering the vaccine is Mary Lou Galushko, a CVS pharmacist form North Haven,left. Staff members showered her with confetti after the vaccine was given. At rear is Bob Atighechi, a CVS pharmacist from Rocky Hill. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn,POOL)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CVS Health has officially announced the launch of its COVID-19 vaccination program aimed to help those in long-term care facilities.

CVS Health representatives say they’ll start giving vaccinations in 12 states Monday, but the shots in Texas will begin Dec. 28. They say vaccines will be in more than 2,000 nursing and assisted living facilities, and more than 275,000 patients will be vaccinated through the program in Texas.

In all, the program will provide vaccinations for 4 million long-term care residents and staff at more than 40,000 facilities in the country.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services picked CVS Health as one of two providers to administer the vaccines in long-term care facilities through Operation Warp Speed. CVS Health says they’ll also be part of distributing the vaccine when it becomes widely available later in the year.

