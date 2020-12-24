Curfew goes into effect Wednesday night for El Paso County

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County’s latest curfew goes into effect for the city starting Wednesday and lasting until Dec. 26. The curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said the curfew is targeted at “bad actors who continue to gather in large groups and finding ways around the city’s rules.”

The county’s stay-at-home order No. 15 also reflects changes for dine-in services. All restaurant dine-in services, to include outdoor services such as on a patio or similar seating area, are required to end at 10 p.m.

Restaurants may, however, continue to operate after 10 p.m. via take-out and drive-thru only. Restaurants may resume dine-in services, to include outdoor service, beginning at 6 a.m.

“We can now finally see the light at the end of the tunnel as many of our frontline heroes have been getting their first dose of the vaccine, but we must continue to remain vigilant,” said Samaniego. ” I urge the community to take precaution this holiday season so that, together, we may avoid another surge of COVID-19 cases.”

The curfew does not apply to those attending Christmas Eve Mass, according to the Diocese of El Paso.

