Curfew goes into effect Wednesday night for El Paso County

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County’s latest curfew goes into effect for the city starting Wednesday and lasting until Dec. 26. The curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said the curfew is targeted at “bad actors who continue to gather in large groups and finding ways around the city’s rules.”

The county’s stay-at-home order No. 15 also reflects changes for dine-in services. All restaurant dine-in services, to include outdoor services such as on a patio or similar seating area, are required to end at 10 p.m.

Restaurants may, however, continue to operate after 10 p.m. via take-out and drive-thru only. Restaurants may resume dine-in services, to include outdoor service, beginning at 6 a.m.

“We can now finally see the light at the end of the tunnel as many of our frontline heroes have been getting their first dose of the vaccine, but we must continue to remain vigilant,” said Samaniego. ” I urge the community to take precaution this holiday season so that, together, we may avoid another surge of COVID-19 cases.”

The curfew does not apply to those attending Christmas Eve Mass, according to the Diocese of El Paso.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
81°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
81°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
81°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
81°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
80°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

80°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
80°

80°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
80°

80°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

80°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
80°

80°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
80°

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.