SAN DIEGO — Over $5 million worth of liquid methamphetamine and cocaine was seized in two separate incidents earlier this month at the Otay Mesa port of entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers found the drugs concealed in two tractor-trailers.

First incident

Around 8:53 p.m. on Sept. 12, CBP officers encountered a 25-year-old Mexican citizen driving a tractor-trailer while seeking entry into the U.S. from Mexico. During the initial inspection, CBP says officers referred the driver and tractor-trailer for further examination.

A thorough inspection of the tractor’s gas tank led officers, with the assistance of Laboratory and Scientific Services technicians, to detect liquid methamphetamine, CBP explained. With a total weight of 663.15 pounds, officers extracted 25 5-gallon buckets of the liquid drug.

Buckets of liquid methamphetamine are seen. (Credit: CBP)

Second incident

Around 6:33 p.m. on Sept. 15, CBP officers encountered a 33-year-old man Mexican citizen driving a tractor-trailer with an apparent shipment of cucumbers. During initial inspection, CBP says officers referred the driver and tractor-trailer for further examination.

During secondary inspection, CBP officers discovered 146 packages concealed within the shipment of cucumbers. The packages were tested and identified as cocaine with a total weight of 401.68 pounds, CBP explained.

Packages of cocaine are seen concealed within a shipment of cucumbers. (Credit: CBP)

The estimated street value of the combined narcotics is $5,367,525.

CBP says officers seized the tractors, trailers, and narcotics. Both drivers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

“The impact our CBP officers have on our agency and the wider community goes far beyond the call of duty,” said Rosa Hernandez, Otay Mesa Port Director. “This seizure is a true testament of the diligent work ethic our officers possess.”