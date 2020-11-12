COVID-19 patients in El Paso aren’t being treated aggressively, nurse says in emotional post

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A front-line health care worker is speaking out to say she feels the COVID-19 situation in El Paso is worse than what she experienced working in COVID-19 units in New York.

Lawanna Rivers, a traveling nurse who temporarily worked at University Medical Center in El Paso, posted an almost hour-long video on social media to vent.

“Out of all the COVID assignments I’ve been on,” Rivers says in the Facebook post, “this is the one that’s really left me emotionally scarred. The facility I’m at has surpassed the one I was at in New York.”

Rivers says the majority of the patients she treated in El Paso were COVID-19 patients and claims local doctors did not aggressively treat patients compared to doctors she’s worked with across the country.

“I saw a lot of people die who I felt shouldn’t have died,” she says.

Rivers has been a practicing nurse for the last 13 years and says she was unaccustomed to the code practices she says were used during her time in El Paso.

“The patients we coded, we were not allowed to bag them because that could increase our exposure, which I hadn’t seen,” she said.

Rivers claims hospital policy stipulated that COVID-19 patients were to receive no more than three rounds of CPR, six minutes in total.

She says not one patient who coded survived. Rivers says the experience almost destroyed her.

“I just cried,” said Rivers, “because what I’m seeing here is just not right.”

KTSM 9 News reach out to University Medical Center about the video.

“After watching the video, while we cannot fully verify the thoughts and events expressed, we empathize and sympathize with the difficult, physical and emotional toll that this pandemic takes on thousands of healthcare workers here and throughout our country,” UMC spokesperson Ryan Mielke said. “This particular travel nurse was at UMC briefly to help El Paso confront the surge of COVID-19 patients.”

On Wednesday, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced an extension to the two-week stay-at-home order that was much disputed.

Samaniego says the order will continue to require two-week extensions until the COVID-19 hospitalizations are under 30 percent — the rate is currently 51 percent.

