Couple arrested after attempting to smuggle $400K worth of cocaine in South Texas

News
Posted: / Updated:

Pharr, Texas (KVEO)—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge arrested a couple from Odessa, Texas in connection with a failed drug smuggling attempt of cocaine worth $406,300.

According to a news release, on Saturday, a 37-year-old man and 38-year-old woman arrived at the Pharr International Bridge in a Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

Officers discovered packages of narcotics hidden within the SUV. Officers removed 22 packages of cocaine weighing 52.70 pounds from the vehicle.

Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, (CBP)

“This was another great example of teamwork by our frontline officers at one of our border crossings,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “CBP strengthens our border security through enforcement actions like this one and in so doing continues to prevent drugs from crossing our borders.”

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, the vehicle and arrested the couple involved in the failed smuggling attempt. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took them into custody while they continue with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.