Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez.

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez penned a letter to Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger inviting him to relocate Walt Disney World Resort to the Rio Grande Valley.

In his letter, Cortez refers to Disney’s current tax issues with the state of Florida. “Government should always help, not hinder business. Disney’s response to the legislative actions and executive rhetoric of Florida have been impressive and appropriate under your stewardship.”

Cortez also cites the proximity to the Gulf of Mexico as better than Orlando, with a better business environment.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, who’s also a prospective GOP presidential candidate, and Republican state lawmakers have been battling against Disney since last year when the entertainment giant publicly opposed what critics call the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, which bars school instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

In retaliation, Florida lawmakers passed and DeSantis signed legislation reorganizing Disney World’s company-controlled government, allowing the governor to appoint the five members of the Board of Supervisors. Disney previously had controlled the board for its 55-year existence.

Read Judge Cortez’s full letter to the Disney CEO.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.