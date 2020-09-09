Cookie boxes used in cocaine smuggling attempt, CBP says

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations seized narcotics valued at $324,000 at the Starr-Camargo International Bridge in Rio Grande City, Texas.

According to a release, officials on Sept. 1 referred a tractor-trailer driven by a 38-year-old Mexican man to a secondary inspection, which revealed 12 packages of cocaine, weighing 30.73 pounds.

A second seizure took place on Sept. 3. Officials referred a vehicle, driven by a 26-year-old woman, a U.S. citizen, for a secondary inspection. Officers then found 4.76 pounds of cocaine in cookie boxes, and 2.73 pounds of methamphetamine concealed on the driver’s body.

Both seizures were valued at a total of $324,000.