Border Democrats join growing number of lawmakers calling for impeachment of Trump

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two Texas Democrats who represent border districts in Congress are calling for President Donald J. Trump to be impeached for the second time.

“Donald J. Trump is a threat to our democracy and national security. He was unfit to serve as president on day one and remains unfit to serve as president today,” U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar said in a statement provided to KTSM 9 News. “After yesterday’s failed coup attempt, it is clear that our fragile democracy cannot afford more pain and destruction. Congress must impeach him again, remove him from office immediately, and bar him from holding office ever again.”

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, whose district stretches from McAllen to the outskirts of San Antonio has joined the privileged resolution to impeach high crimes and misdemeanors.

“Last night’s insurrection has made one thing clear: Donald Trump is not fit to lead the United States of America and must be removed from office immediately,” Gonzalez said. “A sitting President of the United States fomented a mob to attack the greatest democratic body in the world to prevent the peaceful transition of power. I refuse to stand by as this man continues to disgrace our country and endanger the lives of the American people. Regardless of time restraints we must fulfill the wish of the American people and give Trump what he’s earned, an impeachment. We must take constitutional action now to remove him from office and prevent him from causing any further and lasting damage to our great Republic.”

Both Escobar and Gonzalez were trapped inside the U.S. Capitol when rioters made their way inside the building.

The resolution was co-led by U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, David Cicilline, Ted Lieu, Al Green, Hank Johnson, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Jamaal Bowman, Mondaire Jones, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, and Escobar.

This is a developing story.

