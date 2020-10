Confiscan 2,224 libras de metanfetamina vinculada al cartel de Sinaloa

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) -- It’s just after 9 a.m. on this foggy Saturday morning in South Texas as rain spits down, roosters crow and packs of street dogs begin to circle a small group of volunteers who are taping anti-border wall literature on the iron fences of homes in a low-income house development on the border with Mexico.

The Santa Rita neighborhood is the southern most border subdivision in this city of 250,000. Cars can be seen driving on a Mexican highway across the Rio Grande in Laredo’s sister-city of Nuevo Laredo in the state of Tamaulipas.