City of El Paso to hold press conference to address growing number of COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will hold a press conference on Thursday to address the rising number of COVID-19 infections in El Paso County.
The press conference will take place at 1 p.m. and will be held at El Paso City Hall.
City officials are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 data and possibly outline new restrictions.
You can watch the press conference in the link below.
On Thursday, the El Paso Department of Public Health reported four COVID-19 related deaths and 1,161 new cases.