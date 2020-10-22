City of El Paso to hold press conference to address growing number of COVID-19 cases

Watch the City's news conference at 1 p.m. on this page

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will hold a press conference on Thursday to address the rising number of COVID-19 infections in El Paso County.

The press conference will take place at 1 p.m. and will be held at El Paso City Hall.

City officials are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 data and possibly outline new restrictions.

You can watch the press conference in the link below.

On Thursday, the El Paso Department of Public Health reported four COVID-19 related deaths and 1,161 new cases.