Abel Valenzuela, local of El Paso, meditates in front of the makeshift memorial for shooting victims at the Cielo Vista Mall Walmart in El Paso, Texas on August 8, 2019. – The El Paso community is still reeling from the trauma of the mass shooting which left 23 dead and dozens injured. (PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Victims of the Aug. 3, 2019, El Paso mass shooting will be remembered on Wednesday by the Texas Legislature.

A memorial resolution in honor of the victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting will be heard in the Texas Senate, according to a statement from the office of Sen. Cesar Blanco.

The resolution will also be filed in the Texas House of Representatives.

Twenty-three people died in the shooting. Another 23 were wounded.

You can watch live online at 10 a.m. MST here.