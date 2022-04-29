HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A crash that left two dead earlier this month was the result of a failed smuggling attempt near San Manuel, Texas.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a Border Patrol agent followed a white pickup suspected of human smuggling around 7:46 p.m. April 15 on Highway 281. The agent attempted to stop the truck but the driver did not stop, prompting a pursuit.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers joined the pursuit, and after traveling around 14 miles, the truck exited east in an effort to avoid law enforcement.

Minutes later, the truck rolled over and crashed near an intersection.

The driver of the vehicle, Ramon Garcia, 50, and a 24-year-old woman from Honduras died in the crash.

Six people were transported to a local hospital with injuries. Officials say only one of these people was lawfully present in the United States.

One of the survivors was identified as a smuggler and federally charged. Charges for the U.S. citizen are pending.

This incident remains under investigation.