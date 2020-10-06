CBP: Stash house holding several juveniles discovered in Rio Grande City

News

by: KVEO staff

Posted: / Updated:

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say a stash house that was holding several unaccompanied juveniles was discovered Monday evening in Starr County, Texas.

According to a news release, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents received information of a residence in Rio Grande City, Texas, being used as a human smuggling stash house.

Agents working in collaboration with the Starr County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location. Upon arrival and entry, agents and officers discovered 43 undocumented immigrants.

Agents said the individuals were from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Among the group were five unaccompanied juveniles. The people were found in cramped conditions as inflatable mattresses were set up in the garage where multiple subjects were forced to sleep, according to the release.

CBP also released a photo of an altar to the Santa Muerte, the Mexican folk saint of death. The Santa Muerte is often associated with cartel violence, criminality, and the illegal drug trade.

CBP says that the amount of strangers confined to one area, and the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), can potentially lead to a super spreader situation for COVID-19.

Border Patrol said they processed the case and subjects accordingly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.