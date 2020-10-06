CBP: Stash house holding several juveniles discovered in Rio Grande City

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say a stash house that was holding several unaccompanied juveniles was discovered Monday evening in Starr County, Texas.

According to a news release, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents received information of a residence in Rio Grande City, Texas, being used as a human smuggling stash house.

Agents working in collaboration with the Starr County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location. Upon arrival and entry, agents and officers discovered 43 undocumented immigrants.

Agents said the individuals were from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Among the group were five unaccompanied juveniles. The people were found in cramped conditions as inflatable mattresses were set up in the garage where multiple subjects were forced to sleep, according to the release.

CBP also released a photo of an altar to the Santa Muerte, the Mexican folk saint of death. The Santa Muerte is often associated with cartel violence, criminality, and the illegal drug trade.

CBP says that the amount of strangers confined to one area, and the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), can potentially lead to a super spreader situation for COVID-19.

Border Patrol said they processed the case and subjects accordingly.