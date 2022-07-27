RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border officers recently seized $2.1 million in liquid methamphetamine within a passenger vehicle in South Texas.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release said, on July 24, CBP officers at the Rio Grande City International Bridge encountered a 2012 Dodge arriving from Mexico.

An officer referred the vehicle, driven by a 41-year-old male U.S. citizen, for additional inspection.

After conducting a secondary examination, officers found and seized a total of 110 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle.

Officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle and turned the driver over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.