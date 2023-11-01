EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso ports of entry seized a total of 389 pounds of narcotics last weekend during three unrelated incidents, according to a news release.
On Friday, Oct. 27, officers working at the Bridge of the Americas seized 27.07 pounds of fentanyl. An 18-year-old man, a U.S. citizen, arrived via the vehicle lanes and during a primary inspection, officers located a bag filled with blue pills in the trunk area of the vehicle.
Further search resulted in the discovery of multiple fentanyl-filled bags in the trunk area and spare tire, according to CBP.
On Saturday, Oct. 28, officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge seized 30.73 pounds of cocaine. A 35-year-old woman, also a U.S. citizen, arrived via the vehicle lanes and was referred for a secondary inspection which led to the discovery of a “non-factory compartment” within the vehicle’s seat. A total of 12 cocaine-filled bundles were retrieved from the compartment.
On Sunday, Oct. 29, officers working at the Bridge of the Americas seized 331.68 pounds of marijuana. A 28-year-old man, U.S. citizen, arrived via the vehicle lanes and was referred to a secondary inspection. During the exam, anomalies were detected within the truck’s flatbed area and a thorough search resulted in the discovery of 56 marijuana-filled bundles within the flatbed.
The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution, according to CBP.