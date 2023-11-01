EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso ports of entry seized a total of 389 pounds of narcotics last weekend during three unrelated incidents, according to a news release.

On Friday, Oct. 27, officers working at the Bridge of the Americas seized 27.07 pounds of fentanyl. An 18-year-old man, a U.S. citizen, arrived via the vehicle lanes and during a primary inspection, officers located a bag filled with blue pills in the trunk area of the vehicle.

Further search resulted in the discovery of multiple fentanyl-filled bags in the trunk area and spare tire, according to CBP.

Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas seized 27.07 pounds of fentanyl. Photo courtesy of U.S. CBP.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge seized 30.73 pounds of cocaine. A 35-year-old woman, also a U.S. citizen, arrived via the vehicle lanes and was referred for a secondary inspection which led to the discovery of a “non-factory compartment” within the vehicle’s seat. A total of 12 cocaine-filled bundles were retrieved from the compartment.

Officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge seized 30.73 pounds of cocaine. Photo courtesy of U.S. CBP.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, officers working at the Bridge of the Americas seized 331.68 pounds of marijuana. A 28-year-old man, U.S. citizen, arrived via the vehicle lanes and was referred to a secondary inspection. During the exam, anomalies were detected within the truck’s flatbed area and a thorough search resulted in the discovery of 56 marijuana-filled bundles within the flatbed.

Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas seized 331.68 pounds of marijuana. Photo courtesy of U.S. CBP.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution, according to CBP.