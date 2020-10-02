CBP officers seize more than $46,000 in unreported cash bound for Mexico

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers working at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry seized $46,085 in unreported cash that was bound for Mexico.

The seizure took place on Thursday when CBP officers conducting outbound inspections stopped a gray 2012 Ford F-150 driven by a 20-year-old Mexican man who lives in McAllen, Texas.

CBP officers discovered $46,085 undeclared hidden within the vehicle, according to a release.

“CBP officers may conduct inspections before travelers leave the United States. This routine inspection led to this seizure and is a testament to the diligence and sense of duty our officers have when carrying out outbound inspections,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the currency and the vehicle, arrested the traveler and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

