EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Antelope Wells border crossing in Antelope Wells, New Mexico, seized heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine in a single failed smuggling attempt, according to CBP.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, officers encountered a 31-year-old man, Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The driver was referred for further examination of the vehicle and a thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a compartment containing multiple mixed packages.

Photo courtesy of U.S. CBP

CBP says the packages contained 84.65 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.55 pounds of cocaine and 2.77 pounds of heroin.

Photo courtesy of U.S. CBP

The man was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and the narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP.